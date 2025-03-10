102 maps of Mumbai's eco-sensitive zones forged, says Minister Bawankule

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) At least 102 maps of villages with eco-sensitive zones in the suburbs of Mumbai had been forged, Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule told the state legislative council on Monday.

The state revenue minister was responding to a question by BJP MLC Vikrant Patil regarding the revelation of forgery of maps of eco-sensitive areas in the suburbs of Mumbai.

Bawankule admitted that the malpractice existed and said the issue came to light in 2020.

"The issue came to the fore in 2020 after original records of the Malvan, Poisar, and Erangal areas were found tampered with. Based on a Bombay High Court order, a special investigation team was formed, and nine people, including two retired police officers and seven private individuals, have been arrested," he said.

The minister said a departmental inquiry was also initiated against 11 government employees.