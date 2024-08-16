10,321 centenarians, 2.55 lakh voters aged 85 years and above among voters in Haryana: EC

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Among those who will be casting their votes in the upcoming assembly polls in Haryana are 10,321 centenarians and 2.55 lakh voters aged 85 years and above, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Friday.

The Election Commission announced that polls to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 1.

Kumar said the Election Commission will make all efforts to ensure they all come out to vote.

"Haryana has a robust, healthy lifestyle and among the voters, there are 10,321 centenarians. We salute all of them and we will make every effort to ensure they all come out to vote," he said as he announced the elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The Election Commission of India has released the draft electoral rolls for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, highlighting significant voter demographics as both regions gear up for the upcoming elections.

Haryana's draft roll, published on August 2, 2024, revealed a total of approximately 2.01 crore electors.

The state has about 1.06 crore male voters and 0.95 crore female voters. Haryana also showcases a robust young voter population, with about 4.52 lakh first-time voters in the 18-19 age group and 40.95 lakh voters aged 20-29 years. The draft roll further identified around 1.5 lakh PwDs, 10,321 centenarians, 2.55 lakh voters aged 85 years and above, and 459 third-gender voters.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the total electorate stands at approximately 87.09 lakh, according to the draft roll published on July 25, 2024.

The gender distribution includes around 44.46 lakh male voters and 42.62 lakh female voters.

The draft roll also underscores the presence of a substantial young voter base, with around 3.71 lakh first-time voters aged 18-19 years and 20.7 lakh voters aged 20-29 years.

Additionally, the region records 82,590 persons with disabilities (PwDs), 2,660 centenarians, 73,943 voters aged 85 years and above, and 169 third-gender voters.

The assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir after nearly a decade in three phases from September 18, setting the stage for people of the Union Territory to elect a government after the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019.

The results of both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir will be declared on October 4. PTI UZM AS AS