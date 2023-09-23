1,034 idols immersed on Day 5 of Ganpati festival in Mumbai

Mumbai: At least 1,034 idols were immersed at beaches and in artificial ponds in Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival on Saturday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Eight 'Sarvajanik' Ganeshas, 910 household idols and 116 Gauri idols were immersed in the city till 3 pm and no untoward incidents were reported during the immersions, he said.

Of the 1,034 idols, 449 were immersed in artificial ponds set up by the civic body, the official said.

The Mumbai police have made elaborate arrangements and stationed police personnel at every immersion spot in the city, while the traffic police have also been deployed to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles during the immersion processions.