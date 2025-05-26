104 active Covid cases in Delhi; minister says infection severity akin to viral fever, don't panic

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The Covid infections caused by a new variant have only shown symptoms of viral fever so far and there is no need to panic, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said on Monday even as official data showed the city has reported 104 active cases in total.

He said the government has sent a health advisory to hospitals telling them to be prepared for any eventuality, but it was just a precautionary step and not a sign of alarm.

Government hospitals and doctors are "200 per cent prepared", the minister asserted.

"We have advised hospitals to be ready with beds, oxygen, essential medicines, and equipment, just in case. This is a part of standard preparedness," he said.

"There is no need to worry. Covid caused by the new variant is similar to a normal viral illness. The patients who have come in so far are experiencing mild symptoms like fever, cough, and cold," Singh told PTI.

According to official data, Delhi has reported a total of 104 active COVID-19 cases. Health officials said 24 patients have recovered in the past week.

Last week, the total number of active cases stood at 99, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's COVID-19 dashboard.

A senior Delhi government health official confirmed the figures, adding that while the situation remains under control, authorities are closely monitoring any potential surge.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also urged people not to panic, asserting that hospitals were fully prepared to manage any potential rise in cases.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, she said, "We have details of the COVID-19 cases. Our hospitals have all the facilities. We have also issued an advisory. We have analysed the scenario and there is no panic situation." Echoing similar reassurance, Singh said the Delhi government’s hospitals, doctors, and medical staff are fully equipped and ready to respond if required.

"There is no cause for concern. Everything is in place. The advisory was issued so that we are prepared, not because there is any emergency," he added.

Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Rajiv Behl said the severity of infections as of now is generally mild and there was no cause for worry.

Speaking about new Covid variants being traced, he said genome sequencing of samples in the west and south have shown that the new variants are not severe and are Omicron sub-variants. These are LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB. 1.8.1.

The first three are more prevalent, Dr Behl said. "Samples from other places are being sequenced and we will know in a day or two if there are more variants." As of May 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the LF.7 and NB.1.8 subvariants as "Variants Under Monitoring", not as Variants of Concern or Interest.

These variants are reportedly contributing to a rise in COVID-19 cases in China and parts of Asia.