104-yr old man released from Bengal jail after spending 36-years in jail

Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) A 104-year-old man released from West Bengal's Malda Correctional Home after languishing in jail for 36 years said he will spend time with his family members and do gardening.

Rasikt Mondal had been sentenced to judicial custody 36 years back in 1988 on the charge of murdering his brother in a land dispute case.

He had been enlarged on bail for about one year in between but again went back to the prison once the bail period was over and the session and high court turned down his pleas for release on past occasions.

Mondal, a resident of Manikchak in Malda district, told reporters emerging out of the gate of Malda Correctional Home on Tuesday that he will now devote full time to gardening/nurturing plants and spending time with family members.

Asked how old was he Mondal mumbled 108 years but his son, accompanying him, corrected he was 104. Correctional home authorities said records showed he was 104.

"I don't remember how many years I had spent in jail. It seemed never-ending. I don't even recall when I was brought here," the elderly man, looking remarkably agile considering his age, said.

However, he added "now I have come out I can do justice to my passion - attending plants in the small garden in my courtyard. I missed my family and grandchildren. Want to be with them." Mondal's son said his father was released following an order of the Supreme Court.

"After certain years, every prisoner is entitled to release from prison if he has not committed any improper act during incarceration. Happy the SC finally paved the way for his release," the son said.

Correctional Home department officials said his was one of the very few cases of centurion inmates incarcerated in jails in the state. PTI SUS RG