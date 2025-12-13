105-ft tricolour to come up in border village in J-K’s Poonch

Jammu, Dec 13 (PTI) The Army on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a 105-ft-tall national flag in a border village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

The flag will be a symbol of national pride, unity and national spirit in areas close to the Line of Control, they said.

General Officer Commanding, Ace of Spades Division, Maj Gen Kaushik Mukherjee laid the foundation stone for the national flag at Banwat View Point in Bandichechiyan village, a defence spokesperson said.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Poonch, the proposed tricolour is envisioned to be a beacon of national pride and a tribute to the sacrifices made to safeguarding the nation, the spokesperson said.

It will stand as a lasting symbol of courage, resilience and the aspirations of the people living in this border region, he said.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony also marked the launch of a month-long social initiative aimed at strengthening community bonds through collective participation, shared responsibility and a common vision for a brighter future, he said.

The inauguration of the national flag is scheduled for the upcoming Republic Day, the spokesperson said.

He said Banwat View Point should emerge as a centre that evokes patriotic feeling, while also contributing to the tourism, reinforcing local cultural identity.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from local villagers, community representatives, civil dignitaries and Army personnel, he said.