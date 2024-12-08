105 members take oath as MLAs in Maharashtra assembly

Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) As many as 105 members, including leaders of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, took oath as MLAs in the newly constituted Maharashtra legislative assembly on Sunday, the second day of the special session.

The opposition members had boycotted the oath-taking ceremony on Saturday, the first day of the special three-day session, alleging misuse of EVMs in the recently-held state polls.

Congress's Nana Patole, Vijay Wadettiwar and Amit Deshmukh, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya Thackeray were some of the prominent opposition MLAs who took oath as soon as the House reassembled for the day.

On Saturday, 173 MLAs took oath, while nine absent legislators will take oath on Monday.

Many first-time legislators took oath on Sunday, and there was a rush of family members for the ceremony. PTI MR ARU