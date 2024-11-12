105 persons held, weapons and liquor seized in Thane ahead of polls

Thane, Nov 12 (PTI) The Thane police have arrested 105 persons as part of an 'All Out Operation' to crackdown on criminal activities and maintain law and order here ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, officials said on Tuesday.

During the operation, conducted on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the police seized 43 weapons, including several firearms, and illicit liquor of Rs 5.07 lakh, a Thane police spokesperson said.

The police arrested 105 persons for various offences, including 41 under the Arms Act after the seizure 31 country-made firearms, seven sickles and five swords, he said.

Among those arrested, 15 were held under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for involvement in illegal drug trade, the official said.

As part of the crackdown, the police also conducted checks at 74 hotels, 64 lodges, 39 beer bars and 42 dance bars across the city, the official said.

In all, cases were registered against 179 persons under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act for various violations, including smoking in public places, he said.

The police also checked 140 persons with criminal background.

As part of the operation, 1,210 vehicles were inspected. A total of 2,149 persons were penalised for violations of the Motor Vehicles Act and fines of Rs 18.58 lakh were collected, the official said.

The authorities have urged people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police to help ensure a peaceful and fair election process, he said. PTI COR GK