106 companies formed to tackle law & order situation in Haryana, Assembly told

Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) The Haryana government on Monday informed the Assembly that several major steps have been taken to curb organised crime in the state.

Among other things, Congress MLA Shishpal Keharwala sought to know the steps taken by the government to improve the law and order situation and to curb organised crime in the state.

In a written reply to the Opposition legislator's question, the state government informed the House that 106 law and order companies have been formed in the state. These companies have been appropriately trained to tackle any kind of law and order situation and equipped with modern anti-riot equipment.

The Emergency Response Support System 'DIAL 112' was set up in 2021, which has significantly reduced the response time in tackling crime.

Drones and other technologies are being regularly used for crowd management, the Assembly was told.

A total of 53 Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams have been deployed in the district to maintain law and order. The police department is regularly monitoring social media in order to anticipate and tackle any developing law and order situation. A Special Task Force was set up in 2017 to tackle organised crime, the House was told.

A Standard Operating Procedure for prevention, detection and investigation of organised crime has been formulated and is being implemented in the state.

In 2024, a total of 42 incidents of police encounters took place in which seven gangsters died and 57 have been injured, the Assembly was told.

The government stated that victims of threat and extortion calls have been provided effective security in order to prevent any untoward incident.

Effective steps have been taken by the police department against cyber crimes, thereby reducing the defrauded amount by nearly 50 per cent this year, compared to the last.

There has also been a four-fold increase in arrest of cyber criminals from five to 22 per day, the reply said.

Haryana Police has set up 33 women police stations across the state, while 239 Women Help Desks have also been established. A separate helpline for Women -- 1091 -- has been integrated with 'Dial 112'.

Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau was set up in 2020 for prevention, detection and control of drug trafficking, the government said, adding that Haryana Police has launched 'Nashamukt Abhiyan' under which 4,238 villages and 913 wards have been declared drug-free in the state.

A total of 18,847 drug addicts have been identified and 11,558 are undergoing counseling or treatment at de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, the reply added.