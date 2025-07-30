106 school buses blacklisted for skipping transport dept's inspection camps in Chhattisgarh

Raigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) The transport department has blacklisted 106 school buses in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh after they were not brought to the camps where inspection of such vehicles was conducted to check their fitness and other safety aspects, an official said on Wednesday.

The camps were organised by the district transport department on June 21, 22 and 29 at Shaheed Colonel Viplav Tripathi Stadium here to inspect the school buses as per the 16-point mandate prescribed by a Supreme Court-appointed committee, he said.

"After these 106 school buses were not brought to the camps, notices were issued to their operators. But since there was no response, the department took disciplinary action. They were blacklisted, and the flying squad was directed to carry out their inspection," the official said.

Also, the buses of a private school and a university were inspected on July 26, in which 11 such vehicles were found to be defective. A fine of Rs 55,000 was imposed, he said, adding that the institution/ management has been directed to make the required improvements. PTI COR NP