107 MPs and MLAs have hate speech cases against them: ADR

New Delhi: A total of 107 MPs and MLAs have hate speech cases against them and 480 candidates with such cases have contested elections in the last five years, according to poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR and National Election Watch (NEW) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all the incumbent MPs and MLAs, besides the unsuccessful candidates in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls held in the country in the said period.

The analysis reveals that many of the MPs and MLAs, who are designated lawmakers, have actually declared cases related to "hate speech" against themselves. The analysis is based on the affidavits submitted by the MPs and MLAs prior to the last election they contested.

According to the analysis, 33 MPs have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves -- seven from Uttar Pradesh, four from Tamil Nadu, three each from Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana, two each from Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal and one each from Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha and Punjab.

In the last five years, 480 candidates with declared cases related to hate speech have contested elections to state assemblies, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the ADR said.

It said 22 MPs with cases related to hate speech are from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two from the Congress and one each from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), AIMIM, AIUDF, DMK, MDMK, PMK, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the VCK, besides one Independent MP.

Seventy-four MLAs have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves. Nine each are from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, six each from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana, five each from Assam and Tamil Nadu, four each from Delhi, Gujarat and West Bengal, three each from Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, two each from Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tripura and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

Twenty MLAs with cases related to hate speech against them are from the BJP, 13 from the Congress, six from the AAP, five each from the SP and YSRCP, four each from the DMK and RJD, three each from the AITC and SHS, two from the AIUDF and one each from the AIMIM, CPI(M), NCP, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, TDP, Tipra Motha Party and TRS, besides two Independent MLAs.