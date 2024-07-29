108 district hospitals, 261 special hospitals functioning in UP, says Dy CM Pathak

Lucknow, Jul 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said that the state's health and medical system has become better with 108 district-level hospitals and 261 special hospitals functioning in the state, where patients suffering from serious diseases are being treated.

Pathak was answering the questions of the members of the UP Legislative Assembly during the Question Hour on Monday, the first day of the monsoon session in the Assembly.

Pathak, who also holds the Medical Health and Medical Education portfolio, said, "108 district level hospitals and 261 special hospitals are established and functioning in the state, where patients suffering from serious diseases are treated. Dialysis facility is available free of cost in 75 district hospitals, and CT scan facility is available free of cost in 71 district hospitals in the state." There are 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

He also said, "Blood component separation units are functional and operational in 45 districts of the state. Ventilator facilities are available in all the districts. A total of 1,679 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened in the private sector and government hospitals in the state, and 2,200 departmental BLS ambulances are available in the state under 108 toll-free numbers, and 250 ALS ambulances are available to the public for referral." Samajwadi Party member Dr Ragini Sonkar had asked the deputy chief minister what plan has the government made to reduce the mortality rate of patients suffering from serious diseases in the state.

In her supplementary question, she also said that the medical college of Jaunpur is filled with black water, and the buildings are falling. "How will we treat the patients, even the doctors are falling ill," she said.

To this, Pathak replied that the construction of the medical college in Jaunpur started during the SP government and the person to whom the tender was given ran away. An investigation is going on into it.

Pathak also said, "The SP has been the mother of corruption." On the allegation of corruption by the opposition member in the current schemes, Pathak said that if any complaint of corruption is received, an investigation will be conducted. If the truth is found, the guilty person will be sent to jail, no corrupt person will be spared.

In response to a starred question by SP member Atul Pradhan, Pathak said, "A total of 8,431 posts of specialist doctors are approved in the state, out of which 4,426 posts of doctors are approved for the district hospitals." He said, "A total of 1,240 doctors from level-1 to level-3 and 883 regular specialist doctors of level-4 and level-5 are currently working in the state district hospital. A total of 2,929 specialist doctors are working in the district hospitals of the state." Pathak also said "A requisition has been sent to the Public Service Commission on 19 February 2024 to fill the vacant 2,532 posts of specialist doctors in the state." In response to SP member Anil Pradhan's question, Pathak said that "128 types of equipment have been approved at 958 community health centres in the state. Ultrasound machines are already available at 68 community health centres." Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey asked a supplementary question whether TB medicine is available at all district headquarters, to which Pathak said, "We are providing the medicine and are also monitoring it ourselves." PTI AR NAV HIG HIG