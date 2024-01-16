Advertisment
#National

108-foot-long incense stick lit at Ayodhya amid 'Jai Shri Ram' chant

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
16 Jan 2024
New Update
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das lights a 108-ft long incense stick (dhoop-batti) brought from Vadodara in Gujarat ahead of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishthan' programme, in Ayodhya

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das lights a 108-ft long incense stick (dhoop-batti) brought from Vadodara in Gujarat ahead of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishthan' programme, in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Tuesday lit a 108-foot-long incense stick brought here from Gujarat.

Advertisment

Das lit the incense stick amid a huge crowd chanting "Jai Shri Ram".

The fragrance from the incense stick will reach a distance of 50 km, it has been claimed.

The incense stick weighing 3,610 kg has a width of around three-and-a-half feet. It has been brought to this Uttar Pradesh town from Gujarat's Vadodara.

Cow dung, ghee, essence, flower extracts and herbs were used to prepare the incense stick, which, once lit, will last for about a month and a half.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on January 22.

#Ayodhya #Ram Mandir #Ram Temple #Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha #incense sticks
Advertisment
Subscribe