108 kg of firecrackers recovered from Delhi's Ashok Nagar, 1 held

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) A man was arrested with 108 kg of firecrackers in northeast Delhi’s Ashok Nagar area, police said on Monday.

The Delhi Government has announced a blanket ban on the manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the city till January 1, 2024 to control pollution.

On October 21, police got a tip-off that a man, identified as Mukesh (66), was storing firecrackers in Ashok Nagar area.

A raid was conducted and Mukesh was apprehended. An FIR has been registered against him and further probe in underway, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Sources said Delhi Police's Licensing unit has asked the DCPs of all 15 police districts to make a plan to ensure no selling or bursting of firecrackers takes place in the national capital. PTI BM NB