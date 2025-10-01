1.08 lakh Tramadol tablets seized in Amritsar, 1 held

Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Wednesday said they have busted a supply-chain of psychotropic drugs with seizure of over 1 lakh Tramadol tablets and the arrest of one person in Amritsar.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said police recovered 1,08,000 Tramadol tablets from Jobanjit Singh alias Joban who was travelling in a car.

In a post on X, the DGP said a Glock pistol with five live cartridges has also been recovered from the accused.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Beas police station, he added.

"Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and expose the entire network through forward and backward linkages," Yadav said.

Tramadol, an opioid pain medication, is a psychotropic substance and its export is restricted under section 8(c) of NDPS Act, 1985. Tramadol was notified as a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act in 2018, according to the Government of India. PTI CHS NB NB