108 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, one death

Ahmedabad, Jun 3 (PTI) Gujarat has recorded 108 new coronavirus positive cases and one death, the state health department said on Tuesday.

These cases were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of active infections to 461, it said in a release.

One patient succumbed to the infection in this fresh wave, it said.

Of the total 461 active patients, 20 are hospitalised, while 441 others are receiving treatment in home isolation, it said, adding that 43 patients have also been discharged following recovery.

All the cases which are emerging in Gujarat are of the Omicron LF.7.9 and XFG Recombinant sub-variant, which causes mild fever and cough, the release said.

There is no need to panic as COVID-19 cases usually see a "rising trend" every 6 or 8 months, it added.

No information about the patient, who succumbed to the infection in this new wave, was given.