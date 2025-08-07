108 prisoners in Punjab granted early release for good conduct

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday said it has granted early release of 108 prisoners, serving life sentences, who demonstrated exemplary conduct during their incarceration.

This measure has been undertaken with the objective of providing rehabilitation opportunities to inmates with good conduct, Punjab Jail Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said in a statement.

He stressed that this decision shows the state government's efforts to provide a second chance to individuals who exhibited good behaviour and met the requisite criteria for early release.

This step is part of the Punjab government's comprehensive strategy to ensure that the justice system not only punishes but also facilitates the reestablishment and reintegration of individuals into society, Bhullar said.

The minister added that by releasing these prisoners, the state government aims to promote a more humane and effective approach to justice.

The Cabinet minister further said that around 800 calling systems have been installed in jails to facilitate communication between prisoners and their families and lawyers, thereby preventing them from attempting to use illegal mobile phones.

Prisoners are also provided with free calling services, allowing them 10 minutes of calls every 15 days to communicate with their families and lawyers, Bhullar added. PTI CHS NB NB