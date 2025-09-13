108-year-old Lalneihsangi declared Mizoram’s oldest person

Aizawl, Sep 13 (PTI) An 108-year-old woman, Lalneihsangi, was on Saturday declared the oldest living person in Mizoram, according to Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii.

The first among Mizos to work in a rehabilitation centre, Lalneihsangi turned 108 on 14 April.

The minister said at a function in Aizawl that the declaration was made based on a survey conducted by the social welfare department.

Daughter of the first Corps Sergeant Major in Mizoram's Salvation Army church Thangchhunga, Lalneihsangi is fondly called Pi Buangi by locals.

Born and raised in Aizawl, Buangi had worked in Behala Girls Home in Kolkata.

She was awarded the prestigious 'Women of Substance' award in recognition of her contribution to the society in 2022.

Lalrinpuii said that the state government is providing certain welfares, including old age pension, to elderly persons.

According to her, the state now has over 70,000 elderly people, and their number is likely to touch one lakh by 2036.

She urged people to respect elders, one of the important and cherished Mizo codes of ethics. PTI CORR NN