10,868 Anganwadi centres functioned less than 20 pc of working days in June 2025: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) More than 10,800 Anganwadi centres across India functioned for less than 20 per cent of working days in June 2025, while over 12.7 lakh centres were reported to have functioned for at least 80 per cent of working days in the same month, according to government data.

According to data from the Poshan Tracker cited in a written response in Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, 10,868 Anganwadi centres (AWCs) were open for less than one-fifth of the working days in June 2025.

The situation showed improvement when compared to June 2024, when 29,830 centres, which is almost three times as many, were found to be open for less than 20 per cent of the working days.

States with the highest number of poorly functioning centres in June 2025 included Uttar Pradesh (3,803), Bihar (1,295), Arunachal Pradesh (1,454), and Manipur (554).

In contrast, states like Goa, Delhi and the Union territory of Chandigarh had fewer than five such centres, while UTs such as Lakshadweep and Dadra and Nagar Haveli–Daman and Diu reported none.

The minister also shared data on infrastructure access. As of June 2025, around 12.7 lakh AWCs had drinking water facilities, but only 8.4 lakh had piped water connections.

Approximately 10.6 lakh had functional toilets, while about 9.3 lakh had operational kitchen sheds, and just under 9 lakh had permanent electricity connection.

Responding to another query, Thakur said during the 15th finance cycle, i.e., up to FY 2025-26, a total of 17,000 Aganwadi-cum-creches (AWCCs) have been envisioned for establishment under the Palna Scheme.

“Proposals for establishment of AWCCs are received from the respective state governments/UT administrations, which also contribute their corresponding share for the implementation of the scheme.

“Till date, 14,599 AWCCs have been approved by the ministry as per proposals received from various states/UTs,” Thakur said in a written response. PTI UZM ARI