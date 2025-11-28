109 acres of illicit poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur

Imphal, Nov 28 (PTI) Security forces destroyed around 109 acres of illicit poppy cultivation in Manipur's Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, police said on Friday.

Security forces, in collaboration with forest department and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) destroyed approximately 103 acres of poppy cultivation at the hill ranges of Koubru and the surrounding area in Kangpokpi district on Thursday, a police statement said.

In another drive, nearly six acres of poppy cultivation were also destroyed at the hill range of Ngamju in Senapati district on Thursday, it added. PTI COR RG