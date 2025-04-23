109 houses damaged in Murshidabad riots: Official

Kolkata, Apr 23 (PTI) Altogether 109 houses were damaged in the recent communal riots in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, according to a government survey on Wednesday.

The report was submitted to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant at the state secretariat, Nabanna, an official said.

"The Murshidabad district administration conducted a survey and found that 109 houses were damaged during the recent riots at Dhulian, Shamsherganj and Suti," the official told PTI.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced that all houses affected by the violence would be rebuilt under the state’s ‘Banglar Bari’ housing scheme.

Asked about damage to shops and commercial establishments, the official said the principal secretary of the Panchayat department and the district administration have been instructed to carry out a joint assessment.

According to the official, Murshidabad Additional District Magistrate has been directed to oversee the rehabilitation of displaced families, along with the reconstruction of their homes.

At least three persons —including a man and his son — were killed and more than 274 people arrested in connection with the violence, which erupted during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act between April 8 and April 12.

Fearing for their lives, several hundreds of people fled Murshidabad for the neighbouring Malda district and sought refuge there.

A senior government official claimed that all displaced people had since returned and the district administration was "taking care of them." On Tuesday, CM Banerjee had announced that she would personally visit the riot-hit areas of Murshidabad in the first week of May.

The CM has announced that her government will pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

"I have promised the families of those killed in the violence a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each. We will also rebuild their houses under the 'Banglar Bari' scheme. I will be going there in the first week of May and take stock of the situation," Banerjee said. PTI SCH MNB