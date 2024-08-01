109 women judges in higher judiciary

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) As many as 109 women judges are serving in the higher judiciary, including three in the Supreme Court, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written reply that at present, three women judges were working in the Supreme Court and 106 in the various high courts.

He also said the Constitution did not provide for reservation for any caste or class of persons in the higher judiciary -- the Supreme Court and the 25 high courts.

Since 2018, recommendees for the post of high court judges are required to provide details regarding their social background in the prescribed format, prepared in consultation with the Supreme Court.

"Hence, since 2018, the data on appointees to that extent is available. Out of 661 high court judges appointed since 2018, 21 belong to the Scheduled Caste category, 12 belong to the Scheduled Tribe category and 78 belong to the Other Backward Classes category till July 25," he said.