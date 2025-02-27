10th edition of India-International Dance and Music Festival concludes

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The 10th edition of the India-International Dance and Music Festival, organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in collaboration with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), concluded at the Baansera Park on the banks of the Yamuna on Thursday.

The festival showcased a fusion of global and Indian artistic traditions, reinforcing Delhi's position as a cultural and diplomatic hub, according to an official statement.

For the first time, the ICCR partnered with the DDA to host the event, bringing together artistes from Russia, Mongolia, Rwanda and India in a specially-choreographed performance by renowned choreographer Rani Khanam, the statement said.

The festival embodied the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- the world is one family -- promoting cultural exchange and artistic collaboration.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and the ambassadors of Rwanda, Russia and Mongolia were among the distinguished guests at the event.

The DDA's collaboration in the festival also highlighted its extensive efforts in rejuvenating the Yamuna floodplain, the statement said.

Baansera, once an inaccessible wasteland plagued by encroachments and waste dumping, has been transformed into a green urban oasis with panoramic river views, it added.

Another key project, Asita -- named after the Yamuna -- has evolved into an ecological reserve, supporting more than 90 species of resident and migratory birds. The site now boasts of more than 31,000 trees and millions of riverine grasses, creating a thriving habitat within Delhi's cityscape, the statement said.

Additionally, the Vasudev Ghat has been developed along the river's western bank, serving as a cultural and spiritual centre. The Yamuna "aarti", held twice a week, has revived traditional rituals and strengthened the community's connection with the river, the statement said. PTI NSM RC