10th edition of International Clown Festival in Mangaluru from Oct 4-6

Mangaluru, Sept 30 (PTI) Entertainment from a stellar lineup of award-winning clowns from around the world is going to keep Mangaluru in splits from October 4 to 6, thanks to the 10th International Clown Festival.

From a theatre show with 25 clowns from 10 countries and 120 minutes of non-stop laughter, comedy, juggling and music to engaging workshops, the event is expected to delight audiences of all ages.

The festival is curated and produced by Martin Flubber D’Souza, an award-winning international clown, former Vice President of the World Clown Association, and the recipient of the International Clown of the Year award.

“Clowning is far more than just makeup and costumes; it involves a high level of skill and practice, which the professional clowns performing at this festival have developed over years of dedication. We hope that our characters can bring as much happiness and delight to your lives as they do to ours,” said D’Souza, also known for his beloved clown persona, Flubber.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the International Clown Festival. This year’s event’s highlights are the 10 female clowns, added D’Souza.

Three shows a day at 11 am, 3 pm and 7 pm will be held at Father Muller Convention Centre in Mangaluru.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow. PTI JR ROH