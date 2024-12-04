10th Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize longlist announced

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Designer Aakriti Khurana's "Becoming Goan", Appupen's "Dream Machine", Pinaki De's "Filmi Stories", Sankhasubhro Nath's "Strings", Edmund Spitz's "Quarterlife: A Novel" and Sharanya Kunnath's "Epicurious" are among the 26 books longlisted for the 10th edition of the prestigious 'Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize'.

The longlisted titles, announced on Wednesday at The Park Hotel in Delhi, were selected from over 200 entries of covers received for this edition.

Spanning across distinct genres and themes, the list includes "A Lost People's Archive" designed by Bena Sareen, "A Woman Burnt" designed by Sukanya Ghosh, "Bomkeshi Limerick" designed by Ujjwal Ghosh, "Chronicle of an Hour and a Half" designed by Zainul Abid, "Conversations with Aurangzeb: A Novel" designed by Devangana Dash and "Feathers, Fools and Farts: Manipuri Folktale Retold" designed by Samar Bansal.

"For Now, It Is Night" by Amit Malhotra, "From Makaras to Manticores" by Sheena Daviah, "How to Love in Sanskrit" by Rashmi Gupta, "Mahi: The Elephant Who Flew Over the Blue Mountains" by Subhadeep Roy, "Namma Bangalore: The Soul of a Metropolis" by Rachita Rakyan, "Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers" by Amrita Chakravorty, "Shahjahanabad: Mapping a Mughal City" by Sneha Pamneja and "Stolen Hours and Other Curiosities" by Bhavi Mehta are also in the list of the selected titles.

The jury, chaired by art historian Alka Pande, comprises noted politician-writer Shashi Tharoor along with guest jurors artist Samar Jodha and Anja Riedeberger, director information services South Asia of Goethe-Institut / Max Muller Bhavan.

"This year’s longlist showcases the incredible talent and creativity of Indian graphic designers, who have pushed the boundaries of visual art to create captivating book jackets that resonate with readers. The 26 longlisted books represent a vibrant tapestry of literary works, ranging from fiction, non-fiction to poetry and children's books," the organisers said in a statement.

Other designers in the list are "The Greatest Indian Stories Ever Told" by Beena Sareen, "Two Forms of Art" by Sankasubhro Nath, "Vanya" by Archana Jain, "Yareekh" by Shahbaaz Khan, "Brave New World" by Ujjwal Ghosh and "Shifting Lands, Moving People: Livelihood, Migration, Climate Change and Natural Disasters in the Indian Sundarbans" by Kawshik Aki.

The shortlist for the award will be announced at the upcoming Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival (AKLF), scheduled to take place from 10 to 12 January, 2025, and the winner will be announced in Delhi in March, 2025.

The Oxford Bookstore Book Cover Prize 2024 was won by Bhavi Mehta for designing "The Book Beautiful", published by Hachette India.