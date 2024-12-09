10th World Ayurveda Congress to be held in Dehradun from Dec 12

Dehradun, Dec 9 (PTI) The 10th edition of the World Ayurveda Congress will be held in Dehradun from December 12 to 15.

Advertisment

Speaking at the 'curtain raiser' of the forthcoming event here, Dhami said Uttarakhand has been the land of Yoga and AYUSH since ancient times and hosting the 10th World Ayurveda Congress and AROGYA EXPO is a matter of pride for it.

Describing Uttarakhand as the 'Pragya Bhoomi' of ayurveda, he said many types of researches have been done by Indian sages here since ancient times because of its climatic purity, fertile land and rich wealth of medicinal plants.

Deliberations and exchange of ideas by ayurvedic experts at the four-day event will awaken people not only across the country but also across the world to the benefits of Ayurveda, he further said.

Advertisment

So much work is being done in the field of ayurveda in Uttarakhand because the subject belongs to this land, the Himalayas and the forests, he said.

The country's first yoga policy is being framed in the state while three AYUSH hospitals with 50 beds are under construction in Tehri, Kotdwar and Tanakpur, the chief minister said.

The work of setting up 300 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs based on AYUSH has also been completed in the state. The facilities of tele medicine, panchkarma etc are being provided in all AYUSH hospitals, the chief minister said.

Advertisment

Dhami said that apart from this, attention is also being paid to research and innovations in the field of ayurveda.

State Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said that Uttarakhand has been the mother of ayurveda and this event will benefit not only the people of the state but also the guests coming here. She said efforts will be made to make Uttarakhand the leading state of the country in the field of ayurveda.

Ayush Secretary Ravinath Raman said more than 300 delegates from 58 countries have confirmed their participation in the event while 6500 participants from the country have registered themselves. He said that more than two lakh people are expected to participate in the programme. He said that the program will be inaugurated by the Union Ayush minister and the chief minister of Uttarakhand, while the governor will be the chief guest at its closing ceremony.

Advertisment

Vishwa Ayurveda Foundation trustee Ranjit Puranik was also present at the curtain raiser. PTI ALM ALM MNK MNK