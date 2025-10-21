11 arrested for assaulting police outpost in charge, dhaba owner in Jharkhand's Simdega

Simdega, Oct 21 (PTI) Eleven people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged assault of a police outpost in-charge and a hotel owner in Jharkhand's Simdega district, an officer said.

On Monday at around 11.55 pm, Bansjor police outpost received information about a robbery and assault at a dhaba in Tagra village.

"Upon receiving this information, Bansjor police outpost in-charge Vinay Kumar, along with a team, went there and found that around 30-35 men and women were assaulting the dhaba owner Sukhjinder Singh and his staff Paragat Singh," Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Arshi said.

When the police team tried to intervene, the crowd surrounded and assaulted them. Upon receiving this information, additional forces were dispatched to the scene. Thereafter, the outpost officer in charge and the dhaba owner were rescued, and the injured were sent to the hospital for treatment.

"In this connection, an FIR has been lodged against 30-40 people. Following this, the police conducted raids at multiple locations and arrested 11 of the accused," the SP said.

The owner of the dhaba said, "On Diwali night, some people from Targa Patratoli came with the intention of gambling and drinking alcohol. When we refused, they left. Later, they came along with 20-25 others and assaulted him and looted his money."