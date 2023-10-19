11 arrested for online fraud in Haryana's Nuh

Nuh (Haryana), Oct 19 (PTI) Police here on Thursday arrested 11 people for their alleged involvement in three cases of online fraud, officials said.

Fourteen mobile phones and some other equipment were recovered from their possession, they said.

Some of the arrested persons placed advertisements on their fake Facebook and Instagram accounts promising jobs and duped people after taking money from them.

"We are questioning the accused and will seek their police remand after producing them before a court here tomorrow," a police spokesperson said. PTI COR SUN NB NB