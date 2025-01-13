11 arrested with weapons in two separate cases in J’khand’s Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jan 13 (PTI) Eleven persons were arrested in two separate cases in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Monday.

In the first case, five persons were arrested for misappropriation of funds amounting to Rs 45 lakh at a liquor store.

Talking to reporters, Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan said an FIR was filed at Hussainabad police station on January 9 regarding a theft at a liquor store. "During investigation, it was found that it was not a theft case but embezzlement of Rs 45 lakh, involving the store’s employees," she said.

Ramesan said the employees had filed a false theft case fearing detection by the excise department’s inspection team.

Police arrested the store workers and recovered Rs 62,600 in cash, one country-made pistol, a store locker, three broken locks, and a bike, she said.

In another case, six persons linked to the Sujeet Sinha gang were arrested in Palamu on Sunday night, she said. Gang leader Sinha is currently in prison.

The accused hail from Bihar's Aurangabad and Gaya districts, as well as from Palamu and Garhwa districts of Jharkhand. All six have criminal backgrounds, she said.

Two pistols, four bullets, a magazine, 10 mobile phones, clothes, bags, and over Rs 10,000 in cash were recovered from their possession. PTI COR SAN SAN MNB