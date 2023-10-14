11 Bangladeshis held in Pune found in possession of voter ID cards, Aadhar

Pune, Oct 14 (PTI) At least 11 Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors, have been held after they were found staying illegally in Pune city of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

They were found in possession of PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and election cards procured using forged documents, according to police.

"We received a tip-off about some Bangladeshis staying illegally in Devachi Uruli area and conducted searches. They were found living without passports and other documents," a senior officer said.

These Bangladeshis used to do odd jobs in the city.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Passports Act, and the Foreigners Act, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI SPK NSK