11 booked for assaulting woman over dispute involving minor boy

Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) Bhiwandi city police registered an FIR against 11 persons for allegedly creating ruckus at the house of a woman and outraging her modesty during a late-night altercation, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Assistant Police Inspector Pramod Pardeshi said the dispute stemmed from frequent visits the 11-year-old son of the accused paid to the house of the woman, who is his neighbour, for playing.

The accused suspected that the woman intended to keep the boy with her permanently.

"On August 7, some persons visited the house of the woman, hurled abuses, and assaulted her with sticks. One of the accused, Umer Ahmed Raza, struck the complainant's uncle in the face with a stone. The sister-in-law of the accused grabbed the complainant by the throat, dragged her, and tore her clothes," he said.

An FIR was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on August 8.

Further investigation is underway to verify the sequence of events and arrest the accused persons.

"We are collecting CCTV footage from the vicinity," Pardeshi added. PTI COR NSK