11 contractual employees of Gauhati Medical College arrested for demanding money

Guwahati, Aug 19 (PTI) Eleven contractual employees of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) were arrested for allegedly demanding money from patients' attendants, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made in a crackdown following the death of a newborn at the hospital, allegedly due to negligence.

During Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's visit to the GMCH on Monday evening after the death of the newborn, attendants of patients alleged that money was being demanded from them for various purposes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Mrinal Deka said the accused, all contractual employees, were apprehended on Monday night.

"There was a case filed claiming that money was being demanded from attendants of patients for various purposes. These 11 employees were arrested based on this FIR," he said.

Deka said six similar cases have been registered this year in this regard.

"In all the instances, arrests were made after investigation," he said.

The newborn had died after being found hanging from the wires of a medical device inside the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

An on-duty nurse was suspended, while a three-member committee was formed by the government to inquire into the matter.

The GMCH authorities have also ordered a separate probe into the incident, in which another newborn had fallen off the cot but was unharmed.