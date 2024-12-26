11 cops suspended after man hurls slippers towards judge, guard roams with gun at Thane court

Thane, Dec 26 (PTI) Eleven policemen have been suspended in Maharashtra’s Thane district for alleged lapses after two security breaches at a court, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

On December 21, a man hurled his slippers towards Additional District and Sessions Judge R G Waghmare in Kalyan after apparently being upset over the court’s response to his request for a change of table, an official said.

The footwear landed on a wooden platform near the judge.

Later, a video emerged on social media showing a private guard roaming on the sessions court premises with a gun, which is prohibited, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Zende.

Advertisment

Besides taking action against the man and the private guard, the department suspended 11 policemen who were responsible for maintaining order and security on the court campus, he said.

“The suspension of eleven policemen, including a police officer, was warranted as prima facie evidence revealed their negligence and dereliction of duty during these incidents,” DCP Zende told the media. PTI COR NR