11 dead in UP's Shahjahanpur as truck loaded with gravel overturns on their bus

Shahjahanpur (UP), May 26 (PTI) Eleven pilgrims headed to the Purnagiri temple in Uttarakhand were buried to death when a gravel-loaded dumper truck overturned on their bus and emptied its content into their vehicle, a senior official said Sunday.

Advertisment

Ten other pilgrims were seriously injured in the Saturday night incident and have been admitted to the Government Medical College here, the official said.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI the incident occurred at Hajiyapur village under the Khutar police station area when the privately-owned bus had halted at a roadside eatery on its way to the temple in Uttarakhand's Tanakpur.

While some of the devotees, all were from Sitapur district, had alighted for dinner others waited inside the bus.

Advertisment

Suddenly, the dumper truck carrying gravel lost control, overturned and fell onto their bus, unloading the content on the waiting pilgrims, he said.

According to Meena, Sudhanshu (7), Aditya (8), Ajit (15), Rohini (20), Pramod (30), Seema (30), Suman Devi (36), Ramgopal (48), Shiv Shankar (48), Chutki (50) died on the spot, while Sonavati (45) succumbed during treatment.

The local police and villagers rescued some of the passengers from inside the bus.

The SP and District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh also reached the spot after they were informed about the incident. The driver of the dumper fled from the spot and the police are looking for him.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and directed the district administration to ensure the injured people are provided proper treatment. PTI COR CDN TIR TIR