11 devotees dead in UP's Shahjahanpur as truck full of gravel overturns on their bus

Shahjahanpur (UP), May 26 (PTI) At least 11 devotees headed to Purnagiri temple were killed and 10 others were seriously injured when a dumper truck overturned on their bus, a senior police official said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI the incident happened Saturday night at Hajiyapur under the Khutar police station when the bus had halted at a roadside restaurant on its way to the temple.

As the devotees from Sitapur waited inside the bus, a dumper truck carrying gravel lost control and overturned on the vehicle, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and directed the district administration to ensure treatment of the injured. PTI COR CDN TIR TIR