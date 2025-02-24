11 firearms surrendered in Manipur

Imphal, Feb 24 (PTI) At least 11 firearms including AK 56 rifle were surrendered by public in Manipur's Thoubal and Imphal East districts, police said on Monday.

Seven firearms including one SMG carbine with magazine, one tear gas gun, two sniper rifles, one double barrel gun, one single barrel gun, one .38 mm pistol, two 2-inch mortar shells, two improvised IEDs, seven hand grenades were surrendered by the public at the Thoubal district SP office on Sunday, police said.

Three firearms including an AK 56 rifle with magazine, one MAS series bolt action sniper rifle with magazine and one 303 rifle with magazine were surrendered by the public at Imphal East district SP office on Sunday, they said.

Two hand grenades and 44 ammunition were also surrendered to Imphal East district.

One 9mm carbine A1 was also surrendered on Saturday at Imphal police station.

Meanwhile, security forces during search operations in Langza area of Churachandpur district seized one .303 rifle with magazine, three single barrel (country made) gun, one high trajectory modified 81 mm mortar (pumpi), three IEDs, ammunition, and three improvised bombs on Sunday.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on February 20 had urged the people of the strife-torn state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days, assuring no punitive action would be initiated against those giving up arms during this period.

However, Bhalla asserted that "strict action" would be taken after the expiry of the seven days.

"People of Manipur, both in the valley and hills, have suffered immense hardship for the last over 20 months due to a series of unfortunate incidents affecting peace and communal harmony," he said in an appeal issued on Thursday.

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 and the assembly was put under suspended animation, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the CM's post which led to political uncertainty in the state.

Singh, who was heading the BJP government in Manipur, resigned as the chief minister after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives so far.