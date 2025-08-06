11 held for gambling after raid on Goa casino

Panaji, Aug 6 (PTI) Police arrested 11 persons after busting illegal gambling during the raid at a casino in North Goa district in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

Notably, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai on Tuesday raised the issue of "illegal live gaming" in the on-shore casinos in the coastal state.

During the demands for grants for home department in the state assembly, Sardesai pointed out that the on-shore casinos were indulging in "live-gaming", which is allowed only in the off-shore casinos.

The Fatorda MLA had also tabled a video of a sting operation in one of the on-shore casinos where people were seen playing the games.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Rahul Gupta, in a media statement here, said they busted an illegal card gambling operation during the raid at Puppy's Casino Gold in Candolim, Bardez, in the early hours of Wednesday following a tip-off.

The police arrested 11 persons who were allegedly caught red-handed while operating or participating in the live card game, Gupta said.

"During the raid, police seized gambling equipment of approximately Rs 35 lakh, including a live gambling table, playing cards, electronic display screens, gambling chips and a shuffler shoe," he said.

As per the information, those arrested comprised individuals from various parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Bihar and Goa. The casino's dealer and shift manager were among those nabbed, the police said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under provisions of the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, 1976, they said. PTI RPS GK