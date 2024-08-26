11 held for storing, supplying e-cigarettes, button knives

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Eleven men were arrested from different part of the national capital for allegedly selling e-cigarettes and button actuated knives in Delhi/NCR, police said on Monday.

A total of 2,710 e-cigarette packs and 746 button knives were recovered from the accused people, they said.

They used online platform to sell illegal knives. The accused have supplied over 1,000 knives to different people across the country in the last eight months, police said.

"We received a tip-off that some people were engaged in selling and storage of e-cigarettes in bulk quantity in old Delhi area. The suppliers were also engaged in supplying or selling of illegal knives through online mode in Delhi as well as other parts of the country," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel.

A raid was conducted near Punjabi Bagh Club and two cars were intercepted from which a total of 380 packs of e-cigarettes were recovered. Eight people were arrested, police said.

A total of 2,330 more packs of e-cigarettes were recovered at the instance of accused people. During search of godown, five boxes containing 516 illegal knives of five different types (spring actuated button knives) were also recovered, they said.

On the instance of the accused people, raids were held in Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and Mumbai, and three more people were arrested, they said.

The accused used to sell these knives at higher price. In the last two months, they had sold more than 1,000 knives, police said. PTI SHB AS AS