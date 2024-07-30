11 held in connection with Thane Sena (UBT) leader's death sent to police custody till Aug 4

Palghar, Jul 30 (PTI) A court at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday remanded 11 persons, arrested in connection with the death of Shiv Sena (UBT) Thane unit deputy chief Milind More during an altercation, to police custody till August 4.

An autorickshaw driver, local villagers and employees of the resort, where Milind More died, are among the accused, police said.

An official of the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police told the media that the accused, charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, among other offences, were produced before a local magistrate, who remanded them to police custody till August 4.

Milind More had gone to a resort on Sunday with his family members and while returning in the evening there was a dispute with some autorickshaw drivers and during the ensuing altercation he collapsed and died of a suspected heart attack, according to the police.

The 45-year-old politician, son of Raghunath More, former Thane district chief of the undivided Shiv Sena, was at the resort in Navapur when the incident occurred, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale said earlier.

Based on a complaint by Milind More's kin, a case was registered under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused, who were subsequently arrested.

Following the incident, the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) started razing illegal structures near the Arnala beach where the resort is located.