11 held with illicit foreign liquor, ganja in Jharkhand

Ranchi/Godda, Feb 6 (PTI) Eleven people were arrested in separate operations in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag and Godda districts with illegal foreign liquor and ganja, police said on Friday.

In Hazaribag district, four people were apprehended on Thursday from two locations with illicit foreign liquor valued at about Rs 17 lakh.

SP Anjani Anjan said two of the accused were intercepted while transporting 192 bottles of illegal foreign liquor in a car, while two others were arrested with 210 such bottles in another vehicle.

In Godda, police busted an illegal foreign liquor manufacturing unit and arrested seven people during a raid at a house in Siyarkatiya village.

The recovery included 40 kg of ganja, 40 litres of illicit foreign liquor and fake stickers of various brands, police said.

SDPO Ashok Ravidas said those arrested include the main operators of the unit. The seized ganja is estimated to be worth around Rs 27 lakh, he said.

All the accused have been sent to judicial custody.