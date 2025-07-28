11 hospitalised with diarrhoea in Rajasthan’s Baran, likely due to contaminated water source

Kota, Jul 28 (PTI) At least 11 persons were admitted to a community health centre with diarrhoea in Rajasthan’s Baran district in the last 24 hours, allegedly caused by contaminated drinking water from a borewell located next to a drain at Phoolbaroda village, officials said on Monday.

Health officials have conducted door-to-door survey in the village housing around 800 people, and distributed medicines to those showing symptoms of the disease, they said.

The patients aged 30-35 years complained of vomiting, Hariom Goyal, medical officer at the community health centre at Chhabra, said, adding that they are out of danger now.

It is suspected that contaminated drinking water supplied to the village by pipelines from a borewell triggered the diarrhoea outbreak, chief medical officer of Chipabarod block, Hari Singh Meena, said. PTI COR ARI