11 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants 'pushed back' by Assam: CM

Guwahati, Oct 8 (PTI) Eleven people from Bangladesh who allegedly entered India illegally were "pushed back" from Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Sarma, however, did not mention where they were nabbed or from where they were sent back.

"May I have your kind attention. 11 passengers who boarded the wrong train to Bharat with an intention to create disturbance, have been deboarded and PUSHED BACK to their origin station- Bangladesh. All such passengers are requested to be mindful before attempting such acts," he posted on X.

Over the last few months, Assam has 'pushed back' or forced hundreds of undocumented immigrants into Bangladesh after taking them to the border, skirting the legal procedure of deportation, which is time-consuming. PTI DG DG SOM