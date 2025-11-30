11 infiltrators sent back from Assam: CM

Guwahati, Nov 30 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that 11 illegal immigrants have been pushed back from the state.

The infiltrators were sent back from Sribhumi district, which shares boundary with Bangladesh.

"A midnight operation by @sribhumipolice so clean even Singham would pause the background music," Sarma said in a post on X, referring to Bollywood action thriller 'Singham'.

"11 illegal entrants sent back by 00:30 hrs, no villain entry, no 12-minute monologue, not even a flying jeep," he said.

"@assampolice = Karan Arjun + Rohit Shetty Universe. Hence proved!" the chief minister added, lauding the state police force by drawing comparison with the Hindi blockbuster movie and a top action movie director.

The state government has been cracking the whip on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, pushing back infiltrators from its borders with the foreign nation. PTI SSG SSG ACD