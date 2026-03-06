11 injured in explosion at chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) At least 11 persons, most of them workers, were injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district on Friday, police said.

The explosion took place at the Dr Khan Industrial Consultants (DKIC) unit located at Lote Parshuram MIDC (chemical zone), around 250 km from Mumbai, police said.

DKIC is a leading manufacturer of various specialty silica based chemicals and chemical intermediates and caters to a wide array of industries ranging from steel, textile, paints and electronics.

The injured have been admitted to local hospital, police said, adding they are probing the cause of the accident. PTI VT VT