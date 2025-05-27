11 injured in house fire in UP’s Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), May 27 (PTI) Eleven people got injured in a fire that broke out at a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, police said on Tuesday.

A housewarming ceremony was held at Deshraj Yadav’s home in Sipahiya Chari village. While most guests returned to their homes, some stayed back, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari said.

During the function, the stove was somehow left open and the gas leaked from the cylinder. Later, when someone lit the stove to cook food, the cylinder caught fire, resulting in injuries to 11 people, he said.

The officer said that of the total injured nine have been admitted to a hospital.

Nine-year-old Sikandar Yadav has suffered 35 per cent burn injuries, he said.