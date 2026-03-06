11 injured in reactor fire-explosion at chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) At least 11 persons, most of them workers, were injured on Friday in an explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district, some 250 kilometres from here, police said.

Four of those injured in the explosion, caused by a fire in a reactor at Dr Khan Industrial Consultants (DKIC) unit in Lote Parshuram MIDC (chemical zone), are in a serious condition, an official said.

"The incident took place at 2pm. Workers noticed a fire in the reactor, which soon exploded. Eleven persons present at the time sustained injuries. Four have got severe burn injuries and have been admitted to the burns centre in Navi Mumbai. The rest are in a hospital in Lote Parshuram," he said.

Three fire engines were deployed to tackle the blaze, he said, adding the situation was brought under control two hours later.

DKIC is a leading manufacturer of various specialty silica based chemicals and chemical intermediates and caters to a wide array of industries ranging from steel, textile, paints and electronics.