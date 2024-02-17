11 inter-state cybercriminals arrested in Jharkhand

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Feb 17 (PTI) As many as 11 inter-state cybercriminals were arrested in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, while three others managed to escape, police said on Saturday.

The police recovered 41 mobile phones, 36 SIM cards of different companies and other documents related to the crime from their possession, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off that people are being cheated in the name of lottery by members of an inter-state cybercrime gang in the district's Chira Chas area, a police team was set up to conduct a raid, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Chas, Pravin Kumar Singh, said.

Chira Chas is around 126 km away from Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi.

The 11-member police team conducted a raid at the residence of one Jawahar Singh in Chira Chas on Saturday and arrested 11 inter-state cybercriminals, Singh said, adding that three others managed to escape. PTI CORR SAN SBN