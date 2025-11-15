11 kg heroin recovered near International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur

Chandigarh, Nov 15 (PTI) More than 11 kg of heroin was recovered near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Saturday, said a BSF official.

Acting on reliable information, the Border Security Force troops apprehended a drug smuggler who was roaming suspiciously near Pakhoke Mahimara village.

The suspect, a resident of Chheharta in Amritsar, was found in possession of a pistol with a magazine, one live round and a mobile phone, said the BSF official.

During questioning, the suspect indicated a location, where a detailed search operation by the BSF troops was conducted. The operation culminated in the recovery of four large packets of heroin weighing 11.08 kg.

The packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with illuminating strips attached and tied with nylon thread and hooks, said the official, adding that 20 smaller packets concealed in multiple layers of cloth and plastic were found inside the large packets. PTI CHS NSD NSD