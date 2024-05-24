11 killed in Kerala since May 19 in various rain-related incidents, says Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 (PTI) As Kerala reels under the impact of heavy pre-monsoon rains, a total of 11 people have lost their lives in various rain-related incidents across the state since May 19.

As heavy rains continue to lash Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued an orange alert in eight districts in Kerala for Friday.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, 15 houses across the state fully collapsed while 218 were partially damaged in the heavy rains.

The IMD has issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Kannur districts and a yellow alert in other districts.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert denotes very heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan had earlier in the day informed the public that parts of the state had received over 200 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Rajan, who met the media today, said parts of Kerala received over 20 cm of rain in the last 24 hours and added that a total of 11 people have lost their lives in the state in various recent rain-related incidents.

"Six persons lost their lives in various drowning incidents, two fell into water-filled quarries, two were struck by lightning and one person lost his life in a wall collapse," he said.

Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district received 22.62 cm of rain in the last 24 hours, the minister added.

Cherthala in Alappuzha district received 21.5 cm rain, Kumarakom in Kottayam district and Thamarassery in Kozhikode district received 20.3 cm and over 20 cm rain respectively in the last 24 hours, the Minister added.

"Such heavy rainfall in a short span of time will lead to various incidents and we need to arrange facilities accordingly," Rajan said.

He said the local authorities, Fire force, the police and Revenue department were ready to face any untoward incidents. The minister also said two teams of the NDRF were currently in the state.

Parts of Kochi city were inundated during the day following heavy rains last night.

Similar was the situation in nearby Aluva town on Friday morning where the market was waterlogged.

Local residents have alleged that the Aluva Municipality failed to clean the drainage resulting in the heavy waterlogging.

Reports of trees being uprooted, road damage and minor landslides were reported from various parts of the state.

Currently, 223 people have been accommodated in eight relief camps functioning across the state.

The relief camps were opened in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts in view of the heavy rains.

In wake of the incessant rains, a state control room was set up in the Health Department Directorate at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday as part of efforts to strengthen epidemic prevention activities. PTI RRT RRT ANE