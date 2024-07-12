11 lakh saplings to be planted in Indore within 12 hours, Amit Shah to take part, says MP minister

Indore, Jul 12 (PTI) Indore city in Madhya Pradesh will plant a "record" 11 lakh saplings in just 12 hours on Sunday at a mega tree plantation programme to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Friday.

A total of 51 lakh saplings are being planted at 2,649 locations in Indore under the 'Ek Tree Maa Ke Naam' campaign. Of these, 11 lakh saplings will be planted in the sprawling campus of the Revati shooting range of the Border Security Force (BSF) between 6 am and 6 pm on July 14, he said.

Shah will participate in this "world's largest tree plantation programme organised with the participation of the government and the public". Shah will himself plant a sapling on the occasion, the state urban development minister said.

"Many institutions and individuals have voluntarily given us saplings worth about Rs 20 crore for this programme," he said.

Shah will also inaugurate the Prime Minister's College of Excellence in all 55 districts of the state through video conference, he added.

According to Vijayvargiya, preparations are going on on a large scale to create a new record under the "Ek Tree Maa Ke Naam" campaign in Indore, an attempt to break an existing world record of Assam in terms of plantation.

According to the details available on the Guinness World Records website, "The most saplings planted in 24 hours is 9,21,730 and it was achieved by the Forest Department, Government of Assam (India) at Udalguri, Assam, India from 13 to 14 September 2023." Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said that more than 100 representatives of Guinness World Records will be present on the spot on Sunday to monitor the campaign of planting 11 lakh saplings in the city within 12 hours.

Indore has secured the top position among the 'cleanest cities' of India for the seventh consecutive time.